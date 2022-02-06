adbank Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 4% against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $24,873.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109975 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

