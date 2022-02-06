Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AHEXY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. Adecco Group has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

