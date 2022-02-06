Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Shares of ADNT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. Adient has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

