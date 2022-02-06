Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 3,061

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,059 ($41.13) to GBX 3,061 ($41.15) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.54) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.13).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,959 ($39.78) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,829 ($38.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.83). The firm has a market cap of £8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,099.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,218.58.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

