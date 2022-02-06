Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

