Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.99. The stock had a trading volume of 689,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,123. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.