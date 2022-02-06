Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ADES stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $118.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 62.55%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter worth about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

