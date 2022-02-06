Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 164.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 209,282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.