Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

