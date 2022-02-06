Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $779.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.