Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

