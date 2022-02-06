Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

