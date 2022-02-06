Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

