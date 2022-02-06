Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,796 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerus by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 261,505 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.09 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

