Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $795.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 28.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.