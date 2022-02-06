AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.52

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 82038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Get AES alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About AES (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.