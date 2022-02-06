Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

