Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.