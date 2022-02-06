Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.50. 45,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,481. The company has a market cap of C$648.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.68.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

