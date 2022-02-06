Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Get Agrify alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

AGFY stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Agrify has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Agrify during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Agrify by 5,148.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrify (AGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.