Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

APD traded down $17.80 on Friday, reaching $263.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,724. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $249.79 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.34.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.