AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $316.00

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 321.20 ($4.32), with a volume of 1325270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.20 ($4.37).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.98) to GBX 435 ($5.85) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 415 ($5.58).

The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,229.63). Also, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,336,828.15). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

