Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,144 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. 220,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $107.18.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

