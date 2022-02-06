Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for about 4.6% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.68. The stock had a trading volume of 554,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,199. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $581.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

