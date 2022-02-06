Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 2.8% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in KLA by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.4% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $377.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,282. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

