Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

BABA opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

