Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALYA. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

