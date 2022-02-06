Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.99.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

