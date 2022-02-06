Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.96

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 36360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

BIRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Allbirds alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.