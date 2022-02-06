Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,195,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 138,391 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. 3,445,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

