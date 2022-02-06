Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

