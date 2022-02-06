Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Green Plains by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Plains by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

