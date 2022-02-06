Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,800 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 588,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $68,421,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.