Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,800 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 588,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $68,421,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
