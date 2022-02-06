Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $154,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

