Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$52.50 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF opened at $34.14 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.