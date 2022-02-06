AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 653.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,425 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.40% of AlloVir worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $8.04 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $94,573.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,661 shares of company stock valued at $787,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

