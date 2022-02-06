AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $118,499.94 and $14.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

