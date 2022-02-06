Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $26.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $26.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $24.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $36.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $122.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $144.26 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,828.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,832.67. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,002.02 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total value of $3,570,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,694 shares of company stock worth $390,382,304. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.