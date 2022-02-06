Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $25.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $118.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $137.27 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,002.02 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,828.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,832.67.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,694 shares of company stock worth $390,382,304. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.