Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,823.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,818.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.