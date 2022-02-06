Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Trading Down 9.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$80.00 to C$76.00. The company traded as low as C$50.69 and last traded at C$51.69. 61,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 98,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.04.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.39.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

