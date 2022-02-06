Ambrosus Hits Market Cap of $13.42 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $266,168.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,326,788 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

