Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,820,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEE stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

