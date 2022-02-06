Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.64.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $110,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

