American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $35.14 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 114,229 shares of company stock worth $4,146,281. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

