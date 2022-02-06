American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

