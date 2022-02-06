American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,501 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Conn’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $667.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

