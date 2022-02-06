American Century Companies Inc. Has $885,000 Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tivity Health by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 35,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.91 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

