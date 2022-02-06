American Century Companies Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NYSE:RCI opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

