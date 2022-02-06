American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 96.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,288 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

